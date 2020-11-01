Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 16.13%.

Shares of Twin Disc stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.85. Twin Disc has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.59.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TWIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.