U Network (UUU) Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. U Network has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $259,072.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

