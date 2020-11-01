UBS Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Covanta (NYSE:CVA)

UBS Group reissued their market perform rating on shares of Covanta (NYSE:CVA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Covanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Covanta in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Covanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.07.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. Covanta had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. Covanta’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Covanta will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 457.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Covanta by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,067,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,414,000 after purchasing an additional 329,540 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covanta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,940,000. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Covanta by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Advisors UK Ltd now owns 1,440,812 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,260 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,188,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 116,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Covanta by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 849,396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after purchasing an additional 130,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

