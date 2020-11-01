UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DNB Markets raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

UPMMY stock opened at $28.18 on Wednesday. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a twelve month low of $21.96 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, distribution, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

