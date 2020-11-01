UBS Group Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $245.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $250.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Thursday, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NSC. Bank of America boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $213.00.

NYSE NSC opened at $209.12 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.87 and a 200 day moving average of $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $376,391.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,819.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,512,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,074,606,000 after buying an additional 1,170,223 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 100.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,185,492 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $204,758,000 after purchasing an additional 593,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after purchasing an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,465,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,815,000 after acquiring an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 840.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 393,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,071,000 after buying an additional 351,586 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

