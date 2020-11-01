UBS Group Trims Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Target Price to $22.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFM. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.93.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 454.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 82.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

