Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 57,621 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 380% compared to the average daily volume of 12,004 call options.

Shares of UAA opened at $13.84 on Friday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UAA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.73.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.