Under Armour Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,619 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,588 call options.

Shares of UA opened at $12.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, 140166 raised Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UA. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at $485,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

