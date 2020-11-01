uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.07.

uniQure stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in uniQure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

