uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QURE. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of uniQure from $61.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of uniQure from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.07.
uniQure stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.55 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.13. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $76.69.
In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $168,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.18, for a total value of $91,831.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,494.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,932 shares of company stock valued at $935,551 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 5.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,100,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,429 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the second quarter valued at about $49,339,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in uniQure by 4,709.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 799,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 783,344 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in uniQure by 1.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 707,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 539,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,328,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
