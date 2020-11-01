United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $0.80 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.67. United Natural Foods reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year earnings of $3.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $23.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,075,000 after acquiring an additional 57,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 105,686 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,623,000 after acquiring an additional 265,844 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.