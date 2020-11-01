United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.81 Billion

Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will announce sales of $6.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.83 billion and the lowest is $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $27.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.26 billion to $27.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.36 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.34. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNFI. ValuEngine lowered United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of UNFI opened at $14.57 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. The firm has a market cap of $799.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,099,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,075,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,811,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after purchasing an additional 105,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,727,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 748,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,623,000 after buying an additional 265,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 52,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.