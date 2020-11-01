United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $134.23 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $134.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

