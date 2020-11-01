Upfiring (UFR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $297,706.00

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $297,706.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00008831 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00099494 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001063 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00020576 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00006391 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (UFR) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Upfiring is www.upfiring.com . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Upfiring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

