US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.96

US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.38. US Gold shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 13,485 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised US Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of US Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get US Gold alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96. The stock has a market cap of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.50.

US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that US Gold Corp will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

US Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.