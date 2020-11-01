Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $235.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Shares of MTN stock opened at $232.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.33 and a 200-day moving average of $199.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($3.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($0.26). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ryan H. Siurek sold 709 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.68, for a total transaction of $161,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 5,524 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.68, for a total transaction of $1,263,228.32. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720,008.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,478 shares of company stock valued at $3,732,868 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the second quarter worth $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the first quarter worth $85,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 341.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.