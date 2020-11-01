VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of VALEO/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of VALEO/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. VALEO/S has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VALEO/S stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $13.54. VALEO/S has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.12.

About VALEO/S

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; intuitive control products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

