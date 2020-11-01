ValuEngine Lowers Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISIG opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 31.89%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,357,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,616.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Air T. Inc sold 100,000 shares of Insignia Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $136,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $18,394. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

