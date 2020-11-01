ValuEngine Upgrades NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays started coverage on NEXT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered NEXT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NXGPY opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. NEXT has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

