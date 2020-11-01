Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Short Interest Up 46.6% in October

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,600 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the September 30th total of 637,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 89,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

VMBS stock opened at $54.13 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $50.77 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

