Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.61

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VBMFX) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and traded as low as $11.56. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $11.56, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

