Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) vs. Amistar (NASDAQ:AMTA) Critical Survey

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) and Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Amistar’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veeco Instruments $419.35 million 1.51 -$78.73 million ($0.35) -36.37 Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Amistar has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veeco Instruments.

Volatility & Risk

Veeco Instruments has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amistar has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Veeco Instruments and Amistar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veeco Instruments 0 0 6 0 3.00 Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.47%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Amistar shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Veeco Instruments and Amistar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veeco Instruments -12.58% 2.66% 1.22% Amistar N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats Amistar on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its process equipment systems for use in the production of a range of microelectronic components, including radio frequency filters and amplifiers, power electronics, thin film magnetic heads, laser diodes, 3D NAND, DRAM, logic, mini-and micro-LEDs, micro-electro mechanical systems, and other semiconductor devices, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Amistar Company Profile

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

