Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) Stock Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 596.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Verso worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Verso by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 61,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 173,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Verso by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $7.78 on Friday. Verso Corp has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by $1.74. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

