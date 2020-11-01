Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $293.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $208.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $194.20 and a twelve month high of $306.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,507,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,405,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,873,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,059,687,000 after buying an additional 264,218 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,449,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,724,347,000 after buying an additional 54,718 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,418,481 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,729,000 after buying an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,478,383 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,009,809,000 after buying an additional 726,720 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.