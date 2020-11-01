Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $84.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on VICR shares. BidaskClub upgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Vicor from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $78.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.91. Vicor has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.55 and a beta of 0.80.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vicor will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 264,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,203,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $155,226.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 36.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

