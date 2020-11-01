VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

VSMV stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSMV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 90,077 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 1,990.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000.

