VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
VSMV stock opened at $30.59 on Friday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.21.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th.
