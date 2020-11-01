Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.53 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 55.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNOM opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.31. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $26.83.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

