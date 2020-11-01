Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Receives $17.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Vishay Intertechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.36. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.11. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $581.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,756,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,334,000 after buying an additional 888,611 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,682,000 after purchasing an additional 338,570 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 244,717 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The Diodes segment provides rectifiers, small signal diodes, protection diodes, thyristors/silicon-controlled rectifiers, and power modules. The Optoelectronic Components segment offers standard and customer specific optoelectronic components, such as infrared (IR) emitters and detectors, IR remote control receivers, optocouplers, solid-state relays, optical sensors, light-emitting diodes, 7-segment displays, and IR data transceiver modules.

