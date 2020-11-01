Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of Vitality Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VBIO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.15. Vitality Biopharma shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 4,800 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Vitality Biopharma (OTCMKTS:VBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Vitality Biopharma, Inc engages in the development of cannabinoid pharmaceuticals for the treatment of inflammatory disorders in the United States. The company is developing tetrahydrocannabinol glycoside (VBX-100), an oral cannabinoid prodrug for inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndromes.

