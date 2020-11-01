VolitionRx (VNRX) & The Competition Financial Comparison

VolitionRx (NYSE: VNRX) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare VolitionRx to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares VolitionRx and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VolitionRx
|$17.10 million
|-$16.10 million
|-7.24
|VolitionRx Competitors
|$296.42 million
|-$15.37 million
|105.78
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for VolitionRx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|VolitionRx
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|VolitionRx Competitors
|349
|875
|1101
|104
|2.40
As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential downside of 7.64%. Given VolitionRx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Volatility & Risk
VolitionRx has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx’s peers have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares VolitionRx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VolitionRx
|N/A
|-124.48%
|-84.48%
|VolitionRx Competitors
|-993.00%
|-554.30%
|-52.75%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
13.3% of VolitionRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of VolitionRx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
VolitionRx peers beat VolitionRx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
