W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) PT Lowered to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRA. UBS Group dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Grace & Co. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.75.

GRA stock opened at $43.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32 and a beta of 1.39. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $73.36.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tomkins bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

