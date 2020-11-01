Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (NYSE:WDR)

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waddell & Reed Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

WDR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waddell & Reed Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE WDR opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.90. Waddell & Reed Financial has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the second quarter worth $71,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Waddell & Reed Financial during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 31.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

