Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Watford from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Watford from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Watford from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watford currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of Watford stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Watford by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watford during the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watford during the 2nd quarter worth $2,208,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Watford by 78.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

