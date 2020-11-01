WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Sells $406,315.00 in Stock

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) CFO Jay Rembolt sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $406,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,853,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WD-40 stock opened at $243.38 on Friday. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $151.16 and a 12-month high of $254.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.31 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.03 and its 200-day moving average is $192.11.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,149,000 after buying an additional 333,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 259.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,510,000 after buying an additional 78,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in WD-40 by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,579,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $313,260,000 after buying an additional 68,144 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 970,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,288,000 after buying an additional 61,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 132,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,191,000 after buying an additional 38,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. BidaskClub upgraded WD-40 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on WD-40 from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

