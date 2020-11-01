Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.05. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 17,178 shares trading hands.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 23,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 22,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.