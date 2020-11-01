Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Price Target to $16.00

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MYL. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mylan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Mylan in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mylan from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mylan currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.33.

NASDAQ MYL opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Mylan has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Mylan had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Mylan by 0.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 176,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Mylan by 3.8% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Mylan by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Mylan by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mylan by 4.7% in the third quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

