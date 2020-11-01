Wells Fargo & Company Increases Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target to $65.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $78.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 2.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.