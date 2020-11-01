Wells Fargo & Company Increases Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Price Target to $265.00

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $233.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $253.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Penumbra from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $242.38.

NYSE:PEN opened at $261.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.89 and its 200-day moving average is $196.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $121.80 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. Penumbra had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.15, for a total transaction of $1,857,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $1,175,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,003.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,022 shares of company stock worth $8,089,417. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 33.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

