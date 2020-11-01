Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.95 Billion

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to announce $17.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.71 billion to $18.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $19.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $72.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.88 billion to $72.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.32 billion to $72.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS.

WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.98.

WFC stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $88.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,669,000 after buying an additional 199,886 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,702,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.