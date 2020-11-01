Wells Fargo & Company Raises Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $82.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cerner from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cerner from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $70.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.63. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 14.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

In other Cerner news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth about $81,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after acquiring an additional 698,933 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after acquiring an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cerner by 2,452.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after acquiring an additional 575,560 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cerner by 3,781.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 541,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

