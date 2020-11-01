Wells Fargo & Company Raises Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $51.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.14.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $50.05 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -92.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.23. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Floyd acquired 1,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $49,964.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.