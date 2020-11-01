Wells Fargo & Company Raises Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $42.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SEE. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.55.

SEE opened at $39.59 on Thursday. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.54.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $371,223.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 176,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,095,627.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,827 shares of company stock worth $3,274,743 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 126.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

