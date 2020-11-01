Wells Fargo & Company Trims Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Target Price to $63.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.19.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $58.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.27. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a PE ratio of -242.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

