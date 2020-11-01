West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) Price Target Raised to C$90.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised West Fraser Timber from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$73.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$82.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, West Fraser Timber presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$85.00.

Shares of WFT stock opened at C$61.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$64.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$54.08. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of C$21.60 and a twelve month high of C$75.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

