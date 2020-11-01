Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Update

Westell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,200 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the September 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Westell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of WSTL stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. Westell Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 18.79%.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management (ISM), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

