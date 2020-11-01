Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Sells $529,611.45 in Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $529,611.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34.

Shares of NYSE:HIO opened at $4.88 on Friday. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,042,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,885,000 after buying an additional 1,189,456 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,960,442 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 97,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 162,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 39,916 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

