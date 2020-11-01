William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Danaher in a report issued on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $6.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.46. William Blair also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.03 EPS.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Danaher from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.00.

DHR opened at $229.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. Danaher has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $240.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after buying an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Danaher by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 20,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 77,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $16,010,299.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $7,985,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,751,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,248 shares of company stock worth $49,077,431 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

