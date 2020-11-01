William Blair Weighs in on Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now anticipates that the information technology service provider will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.54. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.78%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTSH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wedbush upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In related news, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total value of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,925.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,037 shares of company stock worth $4,644,959 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $671,480,000 after buying an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $251,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

