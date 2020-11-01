Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.90-$3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.75-2.81 EPS.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.14.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.77.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

