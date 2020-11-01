XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.50. XOMA has a 12-month low of $14.14 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $273.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.26.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. On average, analysts forecast that XOMA will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 11,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.31 per share, for a total transaction of $225,598.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 28,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.40 per share, with a total value of $546,595.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 220,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,639 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $237,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XOMA during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

