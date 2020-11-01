YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including YRC Freight, YRC Reimer, Holland, Reddaway, and New Penn. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded YRC Worldwide from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on YRC Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a hold rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.92.

Shares of NASDAQ YRCW opened at $3.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 3.32. YRC Worldwide has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $5.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.98.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that YRC Worldwide will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 948,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 770,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in YRC Worldwide by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 44,647 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in YRC Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in YRC Worldwide by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 187,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 72,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 171,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

